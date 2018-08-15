No National Action Plan for mercury leaves miners body perplexed

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) says it is perplexed that government has neither published a credible National Action Plan for mercury use in small scale gold mining nor provided the requisite technical assistance or financial help to the small-scale gold mining sector, as encouraged by the Minamata Convention.

A press release on Monday from the GGDMA said it is quite sure that the prolonged accidental mercury releases from the Guyana Gold Board operations within the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) compound in Brickdam has convinced the government that the mercury challenge requires more than compliance enforcers.

The GGDMA recognizes that government in its wisdom sought overseas technical assistance and provided the necessary finance to help solve the problem caused by the use of poor, and /or, malfunctioning equipment and systems by the affected state agencies…..