Phoenix women’s drug rehab programme celebrating 10th anniversary -needs funding

At 10 years old, the Female Drug Programme of the Phoenix Recovery Programme (PRP) is still steadfastly serving the community even as it hopes that the Government of Guyana can provide a financial lifeline.

Speaking at the programme’s anniversary celebration on Monday, Phoenix Chief Executive Officer Samantha Young explained that it is a daily struggle to keep both the male and female programmes open but they continue to hope that the money allocated for the PRP as part of Guyana’s National Drug Strategy Master Plan will soon be released.

“In order to keep this programme we needed the funding,” she said adding that the client fee charge cannot keep the doors open especially as several clients cannot even pay that fee…..