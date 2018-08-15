Guyana News

Porter shot city moneychanger after man handed over currency -court hears

By Staff Writer

Akeem Sinclair, a 23-year-old porter who police say robbed a city moneychanger and shot him even after he handed over all his currency, is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with armed robbery. The charge alleged that on July 29th, at Longden Street, in the company of another and armed with a gun, Sinclair robbed Rickford Richardson of $120,000 in cash.

Sinclair denied the charge.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted based on the serious nature of the offence, the fact that a gun was used during the commission of the crime and the fact that Richardson remains hospitalised…..

