Wages talks with teachers’ union not over -Henry

As teachers across Guyana prepare to strike, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry has said that the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) will be invited back to the negotiation table before the end of the week.

“I’m looking at a meeting this week because it’s both urgent and important and therefore we need to ensure that we continue to address and resolve these issues in the most effective way and with also some amount of expediency,” a statement from the Minis-try of Presidency quoted Henry as saying yesterday.

She also indicated that any increases offered to teachers would be offered to all categories of government workers…..