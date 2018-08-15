Guyana News

Workers reprimanded for stealing gold over owed wages

By Staff Writer

A construction worker and a miner were reprimanded and discharged on Monday after they admitted to stealing gold from their employer because they were not paid for months.

The joint charge against Mark Vansluytman, 37, and Shane Razak, 35, stated that between August 6th and August 7th, 2018, at Waramadong backdam, they stole 5 pennyweight and three grains of raw gold, valued at $53,000.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charge….

More in Guyana News

Wages talks with teachers’ union not over -Henry

Sophia house torched after row between brothers

Cop linked to Brazilian miner’s killing refuses to take part in ID parade

Baker charged over armed robberies, attempted murder

Phoenix women’s drug rehab programme celebrating 10th anniversary -needs funding

Utivlugt cane shredder runs out of control

Mon Repos businessman gets two years for causing cyclist’s death in Peter’s Hall accident

Porter shot city moneychanger after man handed over currency -court hears

Porter shot city moneychanger after man handed over currency -court hears

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web