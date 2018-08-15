Workers reprimanded for stealing gold over owed wages

A construction worker and a miner were reprimanded and discharged on Monday after they admitted to stealing gold from their employer because they were not paid for months.

The joint charge against Mark Vansluytman, 37, and Shane Razak, 35, stated that between August 6th and August 7th, 2018, at Waramadong backdam, they stole 5 pennyweight and three grains of raw gold, valued at $53,000.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charge….