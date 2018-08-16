Guyana News

AG avoiding service of court order on Judicial Review Act – Nandlall

-contempt proceedings to be filed today

By Staff Writer
Basil Williams

Charging that Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams SC has deliberately avoided being served a copy of the order made by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in relation to the operationalisation of the Judicial Review Act (JRA), his predecessor Anil Nandlall said yesterday that contempt proceedings against the AG will be filed today.

“It is clear that the Attorney General believes that he is above the law so he is avoiding personal service. However, the law is not an ass. The arms of the law are very long. I have outlined sufficient evidence which will establish to any Court that the Attorney General is aware of the Order of Justice George and that he is avoiding personal service of the same”, Nandlall said in a statement.

This issue has attracted much attention ever since Williams lost his bid to hold off the operationalisation of the legislation which was passed by Parliament in 2010. The Court of Appeal last Thursday dismissed the AG’s application for a stay of execution of Justice George’s order which was made in May and pointed out that he (Williams) appeared determined to obstruct persons from accessing a greater range of public law remedies…..

More in Guyana News

Bourda St vendor shot dead

Gov’t, teachers for more wage talks today

DJ gets 4 1/2 years for trafficking 158 lb ganja

AFC has betrayed the people who supported it – Jeffrey

Twenty-year-old man gets 18 years for raping minor

Brazilian miner was shot in back of head – autopsy

NICIL rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Chinese company over GTT shares money

Justice vigil held for Jason De Florimonte

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web