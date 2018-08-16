Albouystown teen charged with armed robberies

An Albouystown teen was yesterday released on $100,000 bail after being charged with two counts of armed robbery.

The first charge stated that Samuel Forde, 18, on July 16th at Georgetown, while in the company of others, armed with a knife robbed Sarah Browne of a handbag and $58,000 in cash.

It was also alleged that Forde on the same date robbed Nicholas Browne of a cellphone valued at $98,000…..