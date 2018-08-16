Guyana News

Bandits invade R Maye & Sons

By Staff Writer

Armed bandits on Monday morning invaded an East Bank Demerara business  after tying up  the security guards on duty and three men including an employee of the business have since been arrested, one of whom confessed to staging the crime.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement last evening confirmed the incident at R. Maye Hardware store located at Plantation Providence, EBD while noting that those in custody have been charged and will appear in court today.

The suspects have been identified as Gilbert ‘Burrows called Gaza’, 25 of 190 Eleazar Street, Lodge Housing Scheme; Terron Niles called ‘Stereo’ ,32 of Norton Street, Bagotstown, EBD and employee, Deodat Ramdhanie, 21 of 52 Block ‘Y’ Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara…..

