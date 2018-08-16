Bourda St vendor shot dead

A vendor was shot dead last night on Bourda Street after he allegedly put up resistance to three men who attempted to rob him of the jewellery he was wearing.

Dead is Troy Romola, said to be in his 40’s, a cheese vendor of Bourda Market. He was shot once in his chest and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The incident occurred around 11pm.

While the details surrounding the incident remain sketchy, Stabroek News understands that Romola was plying his trade when three men on foot appeared from the eastern direction and approached him. The bandits demanded that Romola hand over the jewellery and one of them shot him.

He subsequently collapsed and the men made good their escape in the northern direction.

Romola was rushed to the hospital by a public-spirited citizen.

A CD vendor who wished not to be named related to Stabroek News that he was in the vicinity packing up his cart when he heard a loud explosion. “I did standing up hay (on Bourda street) facing suh (west) and I see them girls …dancing up deh in the verandah so I busy watching and all of a sudden all I hear is a loud bow”, the man said.

He noted that he later learnt that it was ‘Rasta man’ who was shot.