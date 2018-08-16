Capped Diamond well erupts

Despite being capped almost three weeks ago, the Diamond well has erupted again after a pipe likely became clogged with sand and mud, says Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Senior Petroleum Technologist Mitchell Prince.

When Stabroek News visited the site yesterday, gas was spurting from various parts of the yard around the capped well, and Prince was on the scene assessing the situation.

“At this current time the pipe is blocked so the gas has to find its way out. This morning around 1:00 am I was called and was told that it was venting through the pipe,” Prince said.

He explained that gas, clay, sand and water had begun spurting vigorously through the pipe 30 feet into the air. It continued for more than an hour before it stopped and the gas started to escape from other parts of the yard…..