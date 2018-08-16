Cummings Park man charged with armed robbery

A labourer was yesterday granted $50,000 bail after being charged with armed robbery.
Gary Thomas, 23, of 115 Cummings Park, was brought into the courtroom of Magistrate Fabayo Azore to answer to the charge levelled against him.
It is alleged that Thomas, on August 13th, at Albert Street, while armed with a pair of scissors, robbed Yasad Seoaram of a cell phone valued at $40,000, a wallet valued at $5,000, his driver’s licence and $19,700 in cash.
The accused denied the allegation…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web