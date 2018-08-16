Guyana News

Cummings Park man charged with armed robbery

By Staff Writer
Gary Thomas

A labourer was yesterday granted $50,000 bail after being charged with armed robbery.

Gary Thomas, 23, of 115 Cummings Park, was brought into the courtroom of Magistrate Fabayo Azore to answer to the charge levelled against him.

It is alleged that Thomas, on August 13th, at Albert Street, while armed with a pair of scissors, robbed Yasad Seoaram of a cell phone valued at $40,000, a wallet valued at $5,000, his driver’s licence and $19,700 in cash.

The accused denied the allegation…..

More in Guyana News

AG avoiding service of court order on Judicial Review Act – Nandlall

Bourda St vendor shot dead

Gov’t, teachers for more wage talks today

DJ gets 4 1/2 years for trafficking 158 lb ganja

AFC has betrayed the people who supported it – Jeffrey

Twenty-year-old man gets 18 years for raping minor

Brazilian miner was shot in back of head – autopsy

NICIL rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Chinese company over GTT shares money

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web