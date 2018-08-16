GPL apologises for another shutdown

At approximately 6 am yesterday morning, a fault in the Grounding circuit of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Generation Plant at Vreed-en-Hoop resulted in shutdown of the generators in operation.

The sudden loss of generation capacity, GPL said, triggered a shutdown of the System as the station was at that time supplying over 30 percent of the demand in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

Remedial work began immediately and the first area was re-powered at approximately 06:30hrs. All areas were re-powered at approximately 07:30hrs.

GPL offers sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.