Guyana News

GPL apologises for another shutdown

By Staff Editor

At approximately 6 am yesterday morning, a fault in the Grounding circuit of the Guyana  Power and Light (GPL) Generation Plant at Vreed-en-Hoop resulted in shutdown of the generators in operation.

The sudden loss of generation capacity, GPL said, triggered a shutdown of the System as the station was at that time supplying over 30 percent of the demand in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

Remedial work began immediately and the first area was re-powered at approximately 06:30hrs. All areas were re-powered at approximately 07:30hrs.

GPL offers sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.

More in Guyana News

AG avoiding service of court order on Judicial Review Act – Nandlall

Bourda St vendor shot dead

Gov’t, teachers for more wage talks today

DJ gets 4 1/2 years for trafficking 158 lb ganja

AFC has betrayed the people who supported it – Jeffrey

Twenty-year-old man gets 18 years for raping minor

Brazilian miner was shot in back of head – autopsy

NICIL rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Chinese company over GTT shares money

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web