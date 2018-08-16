Guyana News

NICIL rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Chinese company over GTT shares money

 -arbitration closer

By Staff Writer
Horace James

Head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Horace James said yesterday that the offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) in relation to the outstanding US$5 million for the purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) was declined as it was found to be “totally acceptable”.

He made this disclosure during an interview with Stabroek News at his new office located next door to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Camp Street. The building which housed the entity at Barrack Street, Kingston is currently undergoing major repairs.

“Well we didn’t accept it. The conditions weren’t suitable for us [so] we are back where we started”, James said…..

More in Guyana News

AG avoiding service of court order on Judicial Review Act – Nandlall

Bourda St vendor shot dead

Gov’t, teachers for more wage talks today

DJ gets 4 1/2 years for trafficking 158 lb ganja

AFC has betrayed the people who supported it – Jeffrey

Twenty-year-old man gets 18 years for raping minor

Brazilian miner was shot in back of head – autopsy

Justice vigil held for Jason De Florimonte

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web