NICIL rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Chinese company over GTT shares money

Head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Horace James said yesterday that the offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) in relation to the outstanding US$5 million for the purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) was declined as it was found to be “totally acceptable”.

He made this disclosure during an interview with Stabroek News at his new office located next door to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Camp Street. The building which housed the entity at Barrack Street, Kingston is currently undergoing major repairs.

“Well we didn’t accept it. The conditions weren’t suitable for us [so] we are back where we started”, James said…..