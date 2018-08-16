Tain farmer found on road died of multiple injuries

A post-mortem examination which was done yesterday revealed that the Tain farmer whose body was discovered along Kilmarnock Village, Corentyne Public Road during the wee hours of Monday died due to multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle accident.

Commander of B Division, Lyndon Alves yesterday told Stabroek News, that no one has since come forward with any information. He stressed that the police however are conducting their investigation.

The body of Marlon Cox, 38, a farmer of Tain Village, Corentyne was discovered with injuries to his right hand and head around 4 am on Monday…..