Guyana News

Tain farmer found on road died of multiple injuries

By Staff Writer
Marlon Cox

A post-mortem examination which was done yesterday revealed that the Tain farmer whose body was discovered along Kilmarnock Village, Corentyne Public Road during the wee hours of Monday died due to multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle accident.

Commander of B Division, Lyndon Alves yesterday told Stabroek News, that no one has since come forward with any information. He stressed that the police however are conducting their investigation.

The body of Marlon Cox, 38, a farmer of Tain Village, Corentyne was discovered with injuries to his right hand and head around 4 am on Monday…..

More in Guyana News

AG avoiding service of court order on Judicial Review Act – Nandlall

Bourda St vendor shot dead

Gov’t, teachers for more wage talks today

DJ gets 4 1/2 years for trafficking 158 lb ganja

AFC has betrayed the people who supported it – Jeffrey

Twenty-year-old man gets 18 years for raping minor

Brazilian miner was shot in back of head – autopsy

NICIL rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Chinese company over GTT shares money

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web