Guyana News

Twelve-year-old declared best story teller at Elsie Marks Memorial Competition

By Staff Writer
Participants of the Elsie Marks Memorial Storytelling Competition and Members of VOICE. Ahkeel Marks is standing at centre with trophy.

Twelve-year-old Ahkeel Marks has won the first VOICE’s Elsie Marks Memorial Storytelling Competition which was held on Saturday, 11th August 2018 at the Queenstown Primary School in Region Two.

A release from VOICE said that Marks who shone among the other competitors had the judges captivated from the beginning of his story with his confidence and sense of humour. The release said that the other students who participated in the competition were Dekeera Harinandan, Aatifah Hubbard, Chimalsi Vaughn, Emani Duncan and Rumelia Martinborough. Hubbard and  Martinborough placed second and third, respectively…..

