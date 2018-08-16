Twelve-year-old declared best story teller at Elsie Marks Memorial Competition

Twelve-year-old Ahkeel Marks has won the first VOICE’s Elsie Marks Memorial Storytelling Competition which was held on Saturday, 11th August 2018 at the Queenstown Primary School in Region Two.

A release from VOICE said that Marks who shone among the other competitors had the judges captivated from the beginning of his story with his confidence and sense of humour. The release said that the other students who participated in the competition were Dekeera Harinandan, Aatifah Hubbard, Chimalsi Vaughn, Emani Duncan and Rumelia Martinborough. Hubbard and Martinborough placed second and third, respectively…..