Guyana News

Twenty-year-old man gets 18 years for raping minor

By Staff Writer
Delon Clementson

A 20-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail, weeks after pleading guilty to the rape of a then seven year-old girl.

Delon Clementson, who was 15 when he committed the act, originally pleaded guilty to the crime on July 16, before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown.

Clementson confessed that between August 1st, 2013, and August 31st, 2013 he engaged in sexual penetration of a child below the age of 16.

A probation report, which was requested by attorney Adrian Thompson, who represented the accused, was read on Monday.

Clementson was sentenced yesterday to 18 years in jail for the crime and ordered to undergo psychological evaluation.

The matter was prosecuted by Lisa Cave and Orinthia Schmidt.

More in Guyana News

AG avoiding service of court order on Judicial Review Act – Nandlall

Bourda St vendor shot dead

Gov’t, teachers for more wage talks today

DJ gets 4 1/2 years for trafficking 158 lb ganja

AFC has betrayed the people who supported it – Jeffrey

Brazilian miner was shot in back of head – autopsy

NICIL rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Chinese company over GTT shares money

Justice vigil held for Jason De Florimonte

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web