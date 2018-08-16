Vietnamese man found dead at construction site

The Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male Vietnamese whose lifeless body was discovered about 7 pm yesterday in the compound of a construction site where he was working and residing. The site is located at Track ‘J’ D’Urban Backlands. A laceration was seen on the back of the head.

The body which is presently at the GPHC Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem tomorrow, has been identified as Nguyen Nigoc Anh, age 32 years.

Two persons are in custody assisting with the investigation.