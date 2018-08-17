Cabinet to discuss delay in operationalising judicial review law –Harmon

The decision taken by Legal Affairs Minister Basil Williams SC, to delay the operationalisation of the Judicial Review Act (JRA) will be the subject of a Cabinet discussion, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who says that appropriate action will be taken based on his advice.

“It might very well be that the advice might be to take it to the next level [court], so there are various options that are there but Cabinet will need to be advised by the Ministry of Legal Affairs on the course of action to be taken,” Harmon said during a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday.

Members of the legal fraternity and observers have questioned Williams and by extension the government’s disregard for an order made by the court…..