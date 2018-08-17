Christian Pile scores 20 Grade Ones at CSEC

As he celebrates attaining 20 Grade One passes at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination, Christian Pile is feeling relieved and extremely accomplished.

Pile is believed to be the top Guyanese student at the CSEC this year. The results are to be released by the Ministry of Education today.

Sixteen-year-old Pile who is a student of Queen’s College told Stabroek News yesterday that he wrote 19 subjects simply because he could.

“I had the ability to do more than nine so why limit myself?” he noted, explaining that he wrote all of the Science subjects since I has always had a passion and an interest in Science in general…..