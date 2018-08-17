Guyana News

Cop testifies in inquiry into charge against accused in clothing vendor’s murder

By Staff Writer

A police officer was the latest witness to take the stand when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Kelvin Persaud and Selwyn Dawson, who are accused of murdering clothing vendor Purcell Moore Jr, continued yesterday.

The charge against the duo states that on December 20th, 2017, at Old Road, Craig, they murdered Moore, who was gunned down.

During yesterday’s hearing before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in George-town, Police Sergeant Keith Conway took the stand…..

