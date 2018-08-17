Cop testifies in inquiry into charge against accused in clothing vendor’s murder

A police officer was the latest witness to take the stand when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Kelvin Persaud and Selwyn Dawson, who are accused of murdering clothing vendor Purcell Moore Jr, continued yesterday.
The charge against the duo states that on December 20th, 2017, at Old Road, Craig, they murdered Moore, who was gunned down.
During yesterday’s hearing before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in George-town, Police Sergeant Keith Conway took the stand…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web