Cops hunting killers of Bourda vendor

Police are hunting for three men in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bourda Street vendor during a robbery on Wednesday.

Troy Ramalho, 45, of King Edward Street, Albouystown died at the Georgetown Hospital where he was taken after the incident occurred.

The police in a press statement issued yesterday said Ramalho who operates a food business on Robb Street (between Bourda and Alexander streets), had just closed up for the night and was waiting on a taxi to take him home when the suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, pounced on him…..