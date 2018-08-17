Guyana News

Cops hunting killers of Bourda vendor

By Staff Writer
Troy Ramalho

Police are hunting for three men  in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bourda Street vendor during a robbery on Wednesday.

Troy Ramalho, 45, of King Edward Street, Albouystown died at the Georgetown Hospital where he was taken after the incident occurred.

The police in a press statement issued yesterday said Ramalho who operates a food business  on Robb Street (between Bourda and Alexander streets), had just closed up for the night and was waiting on a taxi to take him home when the suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, pounced on him…..

