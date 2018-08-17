Guyana News

Gov’t to launch inquiry into killing of Brazilian miner at Puruni

By Staff Writer
Estevão Costa Marques

In wake of concerns expressed by the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), the Ministry of Natural Resources will conduct a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into circumstances that led to the recent fatal shooting of a miner at Puruni, in Region Seven by a policeman.

The planned CoI was disclosed yesterday by Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who also used the opportunity to highlight the difficulties the security forces face in providing security in the hinterland.

“A situation in which you may have a policeman allegedly shooting somebody is more an aberration rather than the norm… so where a situation like that develops, it is going to be investigated. We have said that anytime a Guyanese life is lost by unnatural means… there must be some inquiry into the circumstances which led to the death of that person, so there is going to be an inquiry,” Harmon told reporters during a post-Cabinet press briefing…..

