Leopold St man on attempted murder charge over shooting of rival

By Staff Writer
Hugh Junior

A Leopold Street man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with attempted murder.

Hugh Junior, 39, stood before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, where the charge was read against him.

It is alleged that on July 12th at Breda Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, Junior discharged a loaded firearm at Charles Stoby with intent to murder him…..

