Guyana News

Teixeira writes SOCU for probe of Patterson over bridge study contract

By Staff Writer
David Patterson

Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira has written the Special Organised Crime Unit  (SOCU) calling upon it to undertake  a comprehensive investigation of the award of a bridge consultancy contract with a view to instituting criminal charges against Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

Teixeira’s correspondence dated August 15, 2018 to SOCU Head Sydney James follows a finding by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) that Patterson’s Ministry of Public Infra-structure breached the country’s procurement law in the single-sourcing of a contract to Dutch firm LievenseCSO for a feasibility study for a new bridge over the Demerara River.

In her letter to James, Teixeira noted that on September 18, 2017, she wrote the PPC with regards to concerns that the procurement law had been violated through the award of the contract and sought an investigation…..

More in Guyana News

Teachers’ union, ministry still at impasse on wages

Christian Pile scores 20 Grade Ones at CSEC

Region Six AFC member resigns, alleges corruption

US congressmen, senior military officers to visit Guyana

Cops hunting killers of Bourda vendor

Gov’t to launch inquiry into killing of Brazilian miner at Puruni

American Airlines gets approval to begin Guyana operations from Nov 15th

Port Kaituma pastor charged with assaulting, threatening wife

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web