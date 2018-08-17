Guyana News

Widow claims cover-up in fatal jet ski accident

By Staff Writer
Ravindra Budhraj

Just over a month since her husband drowned in the Demerara River after a jet-skiing accident, Samantha Budhraj believes that there has been a cover up, for which her relatives are responsible.

Ravindra Budhraj, called ‘Rick,’ an overseas-based Guyanese, reportedly lost control of the jet ski and he and the pillion rider, Stefan Gajie, were thrown off on July 15th. At the time, neither man was wearing a lifejacket.

Budhraj’s remains were pulled from the Demerara River two days after.

However, his grieving widow told Stabroek News that not only does she believes her relatives are trying to cover up what really happened, but that they failed to render assistance to her husband after the accident occurred…..

