Guyana News

Clogged pipe at capped Diamond well removed for clearing

By Staff Writer
The covered well after the pipe was removed to be cleaned

 

Work has begun to clear the clogged pipe which contributed to a second eruption of the illegal well dug by a resident in Diamond Housing Scheme, Mitchell Prince, Senior Petroleum Technologist of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) says.

After the initial explosion on June 14th, the well was finally capped on July 26th, and the authorities were waiting for the cement to be properly cured before applying the finishing touches.

However, on Wednesday morning, around 1.30 am, the well erupted once more, sending a mixture of gas, sand, clay and water more than 50 feet into the air. Prince had explained that the pipe which was being used to control the flow of gas became compromised with clay and other materials, which eventually clogged it. After it was blocked, gas started to emit from various parts of the yard…..

