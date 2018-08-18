Guyana News

Cop charged with murdering Brazilian miner

-lawyer maintains shooting was act of self defence

By

Robert Daniels, the 23-year-old police constable who fatally shot a Brazilian miner at Puruni, in Region Seven, was yesterday faced with a murder charge.

Daniels, of Victoria Road, Plaisance, was not required to offer a plea to the indictable charge, which stated that on August 11th, 2018, at Puruni River, he murdered 37-year-old Estevao Costa Marques.

At Daniels’ arraignment in Georgetown, his attorney, Patrice Henry, requested that the particulars of the charge be reviewed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, while noting that the deceased miner discharged a loaded firearm at his client, causing him to return fire with his service rifle…..

