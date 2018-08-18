Guyana News

Cops nab suspect in fatal shooting of Timehri youth

By Staff Writer
Ronsley Clarke

The lone suspect in the murder of Timehri youth Ronsley Clarke, who was fatally shot earlier this month at a birthday party in Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was arrested by the police on Thursday.

A police source informed Stabroek News yesterday that acting on intelligence received, the police arrested the suspect, who is known by the alias ‘Short Boss,’ in ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/East Bank Essequibo).

The man, who has since been handed over to ranks of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara), is said to be cooperating with investigators…..

