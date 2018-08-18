Cops nab suspect in fatal shooting of Timehri youth

The lone suspect in the murder of Timehri youth Ronsley Clarke, who was fatally shot earlier this month at a birthday party in Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was arrested by the police on Thursday.
A police source informed Stabroek News yesterday that acting on intelligence received, the police arrested the suspect, who is known by the alias ‘Short Boss,’ in ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/East Bank Essequibo).
The man, who has since been handed over to ranks of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara), is said to be cooperating with investigators…..
