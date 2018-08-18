Guyana News

Fun is key for success

-CSEC top performers say

By
Christian Pile

While students continue to attempt to sit a larger number of subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, this year’s top performers would like those following them to think less about the number of subjects and more about having fun.

“Don’t take on more than you can handle. Avoid procrastination as much as you can. Stay focused but also remember to have a social life since your life doesn’t revolve around studies and work,” this year’s top student Christian Pile advised.

Sixteen-year-old Pile, a student of Queen’s College, told Stabroek News that he wrote 19 subjects simply because he could…..

