GECOM on track for opening of offices for Returning Officers

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is on track to open the offices of 80 Returning Officers for all Local Authority Areas (LAA) countrywide by August 21st, in keeping with statutory obligations, its Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward says.

Following a statutory meeting of GECOM commissioners, which was held over two days, Ward told Stabroek News that it dealt with policy to inform the work of the GECOM Secretariat and in keeping with preparations for the November 12 Local Government Elections (LGE).

Meanwhile, she reminded that deadline for the submission of all symbols to be used by political parties or independent candidates is August 29th…..