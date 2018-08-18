Linden hotelier arrested after cops rescue suspected human trafficking victims

The proprietor of a Linden hotel and bar was arrested on Thursday night after police swooped down on the business and rescued two women, who are suspected to be victims of human trafficking.
In a brief statement yesterday, police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that the owner of the Riverview Hotel and Bar, which is located at Wismar, Linden, was arrested around 9.30 pm on Thursday…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web