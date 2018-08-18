Guyana News

Linden hotelier arrested after cops rescue suspected human trafficking victims

By Staff Writer

The proprietor of a Linden hotel and bar was arrested on Thursday night after police swooped down on the business and rescued two women, who are suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

In a brief statement yesterday, police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that the owner of the Riverview Hotel and Bar, which is located at Wismar, Linden, was arrested around 9.30 pm on Thursday…..

