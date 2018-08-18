Miner fatally struck in Kamarang pit

Police are investigating the death of 26 year-old Neville Rodrigues,a miner of Karasabai Village, South Pakaraima who died yesterday at Jawalla Health Post whilst receiving treatment.
Initial enquiries, police say, revealed that the deceased along with other workers was working in a pit at Apanda Mines,Kamarang about 09:00h yesterday when a chunk of hard mud referred to as “catch cow” reportedly fell on his head. He was rushed to the health centre in a serious condition where he succumbed.
The body is at the Kamarang mortuary awaiting a post mortem.
