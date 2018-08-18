Nandlall asks court to jail AG until judicial review law is operational

Attorney Anil Nandlall yesterday filed contempt of court proceedings, which seek to have Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams SC be held at the Camp Street Prison until he brings the Judicial Review Act (JRA) into force.

This development comes just over a week after the Court of Appeal dismissed Williams’ application for a stay of execution of an order, made by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George on May 28th, compelling him to operationalise the law on or before July 31st.

Nandlall, in an application filed in the High Court yesterday afternoon, asked for an order committing Williams to the George-town Prison, Camp Street, Georgetown “for such period and on such terms and conditions as are just for failing to bring the Judicial Review Act Chapter 8:06, into force….” He also asked for Williams to pay such costs as are just and to comply with any other order that the court considers necessary…..