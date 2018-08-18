Guyana News

Phones, weapons among items seized in latest Lusignan prison raid

By Staff Writer
The items that were found during the raid.

Ranks of the Joint Services discovered more contraband items, including phones and improvised weapons, when they conducted an almost three-hour-long raid at the Lusignan Prison yesterday morning.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the search was conducted between 5.30 am and 8.10 am.

Among the items that were discovered were five phones, 17 chargers, 24 lighters, 10 improvised weapons, two pairs of scissors, one plastic knife, eight metal spoons, a quantity of wire, two nail clippers, six syringes with needles, a quantity of zip lock bags, six bottles of pepper sauce, three bottles of medicine, four bottles of oil with suspected cannabis seeds, a memory card, three mirrors, a pack of cards and a wrist watch…..

