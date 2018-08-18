Top CAPE student earns dream scholarship at second try

Today Aadilah Ali is ecstatic. Of the 923 candidates who wrote the Carib-bean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in Guyana, the 18-year-old Queen’s College student has come out on top.

Further, after two years of worrying she is certain that her dream of studying medicine will be fully funded by the Presidential Scholarship she has earned. It is the quest for this scholarship which saw Ali write 22 subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations in 2016 but she was only able to secure 18 Grade 1s, while both Kayshav Tiwari and Fatima Khan secured 19 Grade 1s.

“I missed it by one and I was quite heartbroken. CAPE was my second chance,” she told Stabroek News…..