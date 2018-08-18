Vietnamese construction worker died of injuries from fall -autopsy

Nguyen Nigoc Anh, the Vietnamese national who was discovered dead on Wednesday evening in the compound of a construction site at D‘Urban Backlands, died as a result of brain haemorrhaging consistent with a fall, an autopsy has confirmed.
Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the findings of the autopsy, which was conducted yesterday morning by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh to Stabroek News…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web