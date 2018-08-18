Guyana News

Vietnamese construction worker died of injuries from fall -autopsy

By Staff Writer

Nguyen Nigoc Anh, the Vietnamese national who was discovered dead on Wednesday evening in the compound of a construction site at D‘Urban Backlands, died as a result of brain haemorrhaging consistent with a fall, an autopsy has confirmed.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the findings of the autopsy, which was conducted yesterday morning by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh to Stabroek News…..

