Williams makes pitch at congress for re-election as PNCR Chairman

By Staff Writer
People’s National Congress Reform Chairman and Attorney General Basil Williams delivering his address to the hundreds that attended. (Terrence Thompson Photo)

Incumbent Chairman Basil Williams yesterday made a last minute case for his re-election during his address at the opening of the PNCR’s 20th Biennial Delegates’ Congress, where he urged that “tested… and proven” candidates be elected to the party’s executive tomorrow.

While President David Granger is being returned unopposed as party leader, a three-person race is on among Williams, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence for the position of Chairman. Those results will be made available tomorrow when the party holds its internal elections.

“Serving the people effectively requires us to work on finding a way to integrate all our communities. It is my hope that integration is not only viewed as an intellectual concept but will be used to bring us all together through all the Regional Groups,” Williams said, as he delivered the Chairman’s address to the over 1,500 attendees at the congress…..

