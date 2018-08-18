Yachting event cancelled over reports on pirate attacks

An international yachting event that was due to be hosted here next month has been cancelled following reports in the local and international media stemming from deadly attacks on fishermen off the coast of Suriname earlier in the year.

A statement issued by Public Communications Consultants Limited yesterday confirmed the cancellation of the 6th International Nereid’s Rally, which was to be hosted at the Hurakabra River Resort, located on the west bank of the Essequibo River, on September 13th.

It explained that the International Rally, which was scheduled to host some 15 yachts, suffered the “sudden, short notice withdrawal of 11 yachts,” resulting from the widespread domestic and international publicity given to the attacks…..