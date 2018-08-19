Guyana News

AG issues order to bring judicial review law into force next year

By Staff Writer
Basil Williams

Under pressure to comply with a court order requiring that he operationalise the Judicial Review Act, Attorney-General (AG) Basil Williams SC has issued a commencement order to bring the legislation into force, albeit at the beginning of next year.

The Judicial Review (Commencement) Order 2018, which was made on August 15th and gazetted on August 16th and published in an Extraordinary Edition of the Official gazette yesterday, states, “I appoint the 1st day of January, 2019 as the day on which the Judicial Review Act shall come into operation.”

The move by Williams appears to be an attempt to forestall contempt of court proceedings that were initiated by attorney Anil Nandlall over his failure to bring the law into force, in keeping with the decision handed down by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in May…..

More in Guyana News

Plans for revamping GuySuCo awaiting funding, new CEO says

Indigenous party for launch on September 28th

By

CAPE, CSEC top students back teachers’ strike

By

Former DHBC board member disputes legality of contract for new bridge study

Surinamese woman busted with drugs at backtrack route

Former CSEC top student died of pulmonary edema

Cops studying request for probe of award of Demerara bridge feasibility contract

Cops studying request for probe of award of Demerara bridge feasibility contract

CGX gearing for major harbour project at Crab Island

CGX gearing for major harbour project at Crab Island

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web