City offers one-day amnesty on interests for property rates

By Staff Writer

The Georgetown City Council has agreed to offer a one-day amnesty on interest on property rates as part of its observation of the city’s 175th anniversary this week.

In a press release issued on Friday, City Hall’s Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis advised all property owners that the council has agreed to offer the full amnesty on Tuesday, August 21st.

“The Council is encouraging rate-payers who have outstanding rates from the previous years to utilise this facility,” Lewis added.

The council has netted hundreds of millions from previous amnesties in recent years.   

