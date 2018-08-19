Guyana News

Cops studying request for probe of award of Demerara bridge feasibility contract

By Staff Writer

The request made by opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira for a comprehensive investigation of the award of a contract to Dutch firm LievenseCSO for a feasibility study for a new bridge over the Demerara River is engaging the police’s attention, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) says.

SOCU’s head Sydney James made this known in a written response sent to Teixeira on Thursday.

The letter, a copy of which was shared with the media by Teixeira yesterday, informed that the Minister of Public Security, acting Commissioner of Police and the Police Legal Advisor have been informed of her request…..

