Court of Appeal rules for executor in battle of brothers for Shanta’s Restaurant

A Court of Appeal decision delivered last month has upheld a High Court ruling that the present occupant of the building housing the popular Shanta’s Restaurant has no legal authority to do so.

Following the death of businesswoman, Parbati Persaud aka Parbatti Persaud, her two sons became locked in a legal battle to gain control of the property. Premdaat Persaud had taken over the business, claiming that the property was sold to him prior to his mother’s death. However his brother Deodat Persaud who was named the executor of the woman’s estate had argued that there was no evidence to support such a claim and had asked him his to vacate the property. The business has been a part of Guyana’s culinary history, since the 1960’s.

The Court of Appeal after hearing all arguments in the matter dismissed the appeal filed by Premdaat and his son Mikail and affirmed the March 20, 2011 decision of High Court judge Rishi Persaud. The court also awarded costs in the sum of $200, 000 to Deodat…..