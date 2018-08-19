Former DHBC board member disputes legality of contract for new bridge study

With the legality of the award of the contract for a feasibility study and design for a new bridge across the mouth of the Demerara River now under scrutiny, a former member says it cannot be legally binding as the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DBHC) board never approved the project and the funding was not approved by Parliament, even as Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson maintains that all decisions taken were above board.

The contract signed between the DBHC and consultant LievenseCSO on December 9th, 2016, cannot be deemed a legally binding agreement as it lacked the approval of the DHBC board and the Parliament, engineer and former Vice-Chairman of the board Joe Holder told Sunday Stabroek.

Since the life of the former board expired at the end of last year, a new board has not been constituted…..