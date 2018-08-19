Guyana News

Former DHBC board member disputes legality of contract for new bridge study

 -Patterson says established procedures followed

By Staff Writer
The Demerara Harbour Bridge (Department of Public Information photo)

With the legality of the award of the contract for a feasibility study and design for a new bridge across the mouth of the Demerara River now under scrutiny, a former member says it cannot be legally binding as the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DBHC) board never approved the project and the funding was not approved by Parliament, even as Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson maintains that all decisions taken were above board.

The contract signed between the DBHC and consultant LievenseCSO on December 9th, 2016, cannot be deemed a legally binding agreement as it lacked the approval of the DHBC board and the Parliament, engineer and former Vice-Chairman of the board Joe Holder told Sunday Stabroek.

Since the life of the former board expired at the end of last year, a new board has not been constituted…..

More in Guyana News

Plans for revamping GuySuCo awaiting funding, new CEO says

AG issues order to bring judicial review law into force next year

Indigenous party for launch on September 28th

By

CAPE, CSEC top students back teachers’ strike

By

Surinamese woman busted with drugs at backtrack route

Former CSEC top student died of pulmonary edema

Cops studying request for probe of award of Demerara bridge feasibility contract

Cops studying request for probe of award of Demerara bridge feasibility contract

CGX gearing for major harbour project at Crab Island

CGX gearing for major harbour project at Crab Island

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web