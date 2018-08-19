Four years on… Family still awaiting justice for slain shopkeeper

When the relatives of slain shopkeeper Bibi Sheniza Khan-Bhola handed over surveillance footage which they believed had a vital lead, they were sure that justice would soon come. More than four years after, they are still waiting.

“To me they [the police] did a sloppy investigation. Nothing we ain’t hear back… What I want is to get justice for my grandchildren,” a still grief-stricken Namawatti Khan told Sunday Stabroek recently.

Khan-Bhola, a 34-year-old mother of two, was found stabbed to death in her shop at Rock Creek, Cuyuni River, in February, 2014. On the day before she was found dead, she had a heated argument with two men over a pump she had given them for mining…..