Medal of Service awardee Renata Chuck-A-Sang is passionate about citizen responsibility

Renata Chuck-A-Sang is passionate about her country and she is concerned that the systems that are there to move Guyana forward are failing but she wants to contribute where she can even if it is just to speak up when things go wrong and take responsibility as a citizen for her part in the country’s growth.

She is also known for her humanitarian work and contributions to art and culture and one would have thought that her national award would be for those attributes, instead, the Medal of Service that was recently conferred on her was for business. But as she pointed out, she did not nominate herself and did not know who did.

“I accepted the award because I felt it was given by the state of Guyana and it is always nice to be recognised by one’s own country,” she told the Sunday Stabroek recently…..