Guyana News

NA prison raid uncovers contraband

By Staff Writer

Joint Services ranks conducted a raid yesterday morning at the New Amsterdam Prison, where they discovered illegal items, including phones and improvised weapons.

The search was conducted around 8 am.

Among the items discovered were the five cell phones, improvised weapons, marijuana, lighters and phone chargers…..

