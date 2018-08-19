NA prison raid uncovers contraband

Joint Services ranks conducted a raid yesterday morning at the New Amsterdam Prison, where they discovered illegal items, including phones and improvised weapons.
The search was conducted around 8 am.
Among the items discovered were the five cell phones, improvised weapons, marijuana, lighters and phone chargers…..
