Vreed-en-Hoop boardwalk, bauxite heritage park among proposed regional tourism initiatives

The rehabilitation of the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling along with the construction of a boardwalk, and the establishment of a Bauxite Centennial Regional Heritage Park were two proposals that stood out during the recent Regional Tourism Flagship project consultation.

The consultation was held two Wednesdays ago at the Regency Suites, where representatives from each administrative region were offered an opportunity to interact with experienced stakeholders to improve their proposed projects. The initiative itself was said to have been derived from an idea proposed by Business Minis-ter Dominic Gaskin and seeks to allow regional stakeholders more involvement in the decision making process.

These projects, once discussed, were vetted and reviewed internally in the regions before being brought to the forum to receive the inputs from stakeholders, which would enable them to clarify the way forward for each venture…..