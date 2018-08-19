Young architect seeks to build dreams

“When people ask me what I do, I tell them I sell dreams,” says Canadian-born Guyanese architect Mikhail Ahmad, “because that’s really what I used to do. But now I’m building those dreams too.”

Ahmad, at just 22, is the founder and CEO of L.A architecturegy, through which he is seeking to merge aesthetics with functionality to create literal works of art.

In an interview, he told Sunday Stabroek that architecture and construction have always been a part of his life, owing to the fact that his father is also an architect. “I grew up in construction. Being around so many houses, [and] tops of roofs since I was nine-years-old,” he said, while noting that since he was a small child, he found himself sketching cartoons from cereal boxes in his free time…..