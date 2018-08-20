AG’s move to enforce act still contemptuous of court order –Nandlall

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall says that a move by Attorney General Basil Williams SC to bring the Judicial Review Act into force on January 1st next year is still in contempt of a court order which mandated that he operationalise it by July 31, 2018.

Under pressure to comply with a court order requiring that he operationalise the Act, Williams issued the commencement order on Wednesday.

The Judicial Review (Commencement) Order 2018, which was made on August 15th, gazetted on August 16th and published in an Extraordinary Edition of the Official gazette on Saturday, states, “I appoint the 1st day of January, 2019 as the day on which the Judicial Review Act shall come into operation.”….