Car dealers benefit from used-vehicles consultation

By Staff Writer
Stakeholders from the automotive industry (DPI photo)

Stakeholders in the automotive industry on Thursday participated in a consultation on pre-shipment inspection for used vehicles hosted by the Competition and Consumers Affairs Commission (CCAC), in collaboration with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) the event held at the Regency Suites Hotel saw representation from insurance companies, automobile dealers, commercial banks and consumers. It was aimed at formulating a structure to ensure the quality and standard of items imported into Guyana.

Director of CCAC, Dawn Cush said the event came about as the commission has been receiving consumer complaints about the auto industry over the past years…..

